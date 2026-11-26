MUMBAI: A special sessions court has rejected former stockbroker Ketan Parekh’s plea to travel to five countries and parts of Europe with his family for 91 days, citing his failure to comply with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order directing him to deposit ₹27 crore and concerns that he could misuse the liberty to travel abroad.

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Parekh, convicted in connection with the 2001 stock market scam, had sought permission to visit Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Switzerland between December 20, 2026, and March 20, 2027, during the holiday season.

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Dismissing his plea, SEBI special judge RM Jadhav observed that Parekh had previously misused the liberty granted to him to travel abroad. “The applicant/accused was found misusing the liberty. Granting permission for travelling abroad for such a long period of 91 days would provide him the platform to commit identical activities in violation of the securities laws,” the court said.

Parekh had argued that he had been permitted to travel abroad on earlier occasions and that the Bombay High Court had recently allowed him to travel after he furnished additional security of ₹5 lakh. He urged the special court to allow the proposed family trip on the same condition.

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{{^usCountry}} SEBI opposed the application, questioning how Parekh could afford an extended overseas holiday in view of his declared income. The regulator pointed out that his income-tax returns showed an annual income of ₹90 lakh, of which ₹22.50 lakh went towards taxes. It argued that a trip of such duration would be beyond his means unless he was engaging in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SEBI opposed the application, questioning how Parekh could afford an extended overseas holiday in view of his declared income. The regulator pointed out that his income-tax returns showed an annual income of ₹90 lakh, of which ₹22.50 lakh went towards taxes. It argued that a trip of such duration would be beyond his means unless he was engaging in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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The regulator further submitted that Parekh had allegedly indulged in illegal activities during an earlier period when he was granted permission to travel abroad. It also highlighted his failure to comply with the order directing him to deposit ₹27 crore, allegedly earned through front-running activities. SEBI has initiated fresh criminal proceedings against him in connection with the alleged activities.

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Agreeing with the concerns raised by the regulator, the court observed that permitting Parekh to travel abroad for three months would not be expedient in the national interest and could have implications for the country’s economy.

“In the given set of facts and circumstances, granting permission for 91 days would frustrate the investigation proceedings carried out by SEBI and also cause delay in securing the presence of the applicant/accused for hearing on the point of taking cognisance of the freshly filed prosecution under Section 24(2) of the SEBI Act,” the court said.