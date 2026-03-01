Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained defendants including former permanent trustee of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) Rajesh Mehta, the trust’s former executive director Param Bir Singh, and a social media broadcaster, from publishing or broadcasting allegations that LKMMT permanent trustees Rajiv and Prashant Mehta embezzled trust funds Court stops ex Lilavati trustee, others from broadcasting embezzlement claims. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order came in an interim application in a defamation suit filed by the LKMMT and the Mehta brothers who have sought damages of ₹4,000 crore from former permanent trustee and their brother Rajesh Mehta, former Mumbai police commissioner Singh, Bharat Express News Network and its editor-in-chief.

The case stems from a video shared on YouTube and Instagram by Bharat Express News Network on February 20, alleging that Rajiv and Prashant had siphoned off ₹100 crore from LKMMT, which runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra.

Justice Milind Jadhav directed Rajesh Mehta, Singh and the broadcaster to file their affidavits in reply by March 13. In his interim order, the judge said, “This sort of media trial creates serious doubts in the minds of the public at large especially when Plaintiff No. 1 (LKMMT) - Trust is in the public domain and runs a reputable charitable hospital in the city of Mumbai.”

The court’s order comes in the backdrop of an ongoing dispute between Rajiv, Prashant, Rajesh and Singh. The conflict escalated when Singh was removed from his post as executive director of the LKMMT on February 5, after he filed a criminal complaint alleging malpractices in the trust. Prashant Mehta then filed a counter-complaint accusing Singh and Rajesh of siphoning off ₹100 crore from the trust and attempting to stage a coup within the hospital to illegally usurp control of the trust.

Singh, who joined Lilavati Hospital as executive director in July 2024, had earlier denied the allegations made by Rajiv and Prashant. He has also challenged his removal from his post before the Charity Commissioner.