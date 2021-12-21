Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 pandemic: First Omicron variant case detected in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

Covid-19 pandemic: First Omicron variant case detected in Navi Mumbai

The 19-year-old who tested positive for the Omicron variant resides in a four-storey building with four flats on each floor. The building has been sealed for 10 days. Antigen tests of his close contacts were negative
The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was detected in Vashi on Monday. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 10:57 AM IST
ByRaina Shine

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was detected in Vashi on Monday. A 19-year-old, who had travelled to Kenya, tested positive on December 18. He is asymptomatic.

Maharashtra till Monday had 54 Omicron variant cases.

“The Vashi patient is a 19-year-old, who was in Kenya for work. He travelled from Kenya to Hyderabad last week. His RT-PCR was done at the Hyderabad airport. However, he travelled to Mumbai by road in a cab instead of taking a flight. His report came positive on the 18th after which he went to Nanavati hospital and gave a repeat swab. Yesterday, his mother got a call from Hyderabad that he is omicron positive,” said medical health officer Pramod Patil.

The 19-year-old resides in a four-storey building with four flats on each floor. The building has been sealed for 10 days. The antigen tests of all his close contacts is negative and their RT-PCR reports are awaited. All the society members too will be tested, said Patil.

The patient has been isolated at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, where a separate isolation ward has been created for Omicron patients.

