Thane, The CREDAI MCHI Thane on Sunday emphasised the need for clear Transit-Oriented Development regulations, streamlined commercial development processes, and infrastructure supporting walk-to-work culture around Thane's bullet train station.

CREDAI MCHI bats for 'walk-to-work culture' around Thane bullet train station

In a statement, it said the development blueprint for Thane's upcoming station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor took centrestage at a high-level Open Visualization Seminar held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

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The seminar, themed 'Station Area Development for People-Centric, Sustainable and Connected Cities', focused on Project-SMART , a joint venture of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs , Ministry of Railways, and Japan International Cooperation Agency .

"It aims to transform bullet train stations into economic hubs through Transit-Oriented Development . Out of 12 stations on the corridor, four have been selected as model stations for comprehensive development: Thane and Virar in Maharashtra, and Surat and Sabarmati in Gujarat," the release said.

For Thane, the plan involves mapping the surrounding precinct into three buffer zones in collaboration with state authorities like MMRDA to integrate last-mile connectivity, commercial, retail, and residential growth, it added.

"CREDAI MCHI Thane participated in the seminar as a private stakeholder. CREDAI MCHI Thane president Sachin Mirani emphasized the need for clear TOD regulations, streamlined commercial development processes, and infrastructure supporting walk-to-work culture around Thane's high-speed rail node," the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The integration of Project-SMART around Thane's bullet train station is a defining step for the city's urban planning, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The integration of Project-SMART around Thane's bullet train station is a defining step for the city's urban planning, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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"By incorporating transit-oriented development regulations and robust infrastructure, we can create a sustainable, walk-to-work ecosystem that boosts commercial viability while enhancing the quality of life for residents," Mirani asserted.

The proposed location near the Dombivli-Shilphata area is expected to boost connectivity and real estate demand in nearby belts, including Kolshet, Balkum, and Majiwada, CREDAI MCHI said.

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