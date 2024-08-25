Crime against women unpardonable, says Modi in Jalgaon

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Jalgaon on Sunday to interact with beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, declared that crimes against women are unpardonable. "The guilty should not be spared, and those who are helping in any way should be saved," Modi stated. His remarks were viewed as a response to the rape of a medical professional in Kolkata and atrocities committed against two juveniles in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', in Jalgaon.(PTI)

Modi emphasised that there must be no delay in acting on atrocities against women, and the message should be clear that those helping to save the accused will also be dealt with firmly. In the Badlapur case, there was an inordinate delay by police in registering the First Information Report (FIR).

The Prime Minister asserted that hospitals, police, schools, and offices would be held accountable for delays and laxity. "The message has to go down well. Governments may come and go, but women must be protected," he said.

"The strictest punishment must be given. We are strengthening the laws," Modi added.

The Prime Minister's statement comes in response to the rape of a doctor in Kolkata and atrocities committed against two girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. He assured that his government was supporting all state governments in dealing with these cases.

"Earlier, there were delays, and we have removed all this in the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. If a woman does not want to visit a police station, she can file an e-FIR from her residence, and the police will have to act. There is provision for the death penalty and life imprisonment for atrocities against women," Modi explained, adding that police will have to act on complaints.

He noted that the new laws also address men who deceive women with false promises of marriage, an area previously lacking proper legislation. The Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita now includes chapters to deal with this issue. Modi assured that the centre fully supports all states in addressing such crimes.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra had faced criticism for crimes against women.

Modi also highlighted the progress of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, stating that in the last two months, 1.1 million Lakhpati Didis were added to the programme, with an additional 100,000 joining on Sunday.

Recalling a time when women struggled to obtain loans, Modi said his government introduced numerous schemes to assist them. Comparing his administration to previous ones, the Prime Minister claimed to have done more for women than any other government.

Modi praised the team of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their efforts in making women self-sufficient through various implemented schemes. He mentioned that over 125,000 women volunteers now assist in banking and cited the provision of drones to women for farming.

The Prime Minister asserted that India is progressing towards becoming a developed nation, with Maharashtra playing a starring role in this journey. He emphasised the state's potential for attracting investors and creating jobs, stressing the need for a Mahayuti government to foster industrial growth and skill development.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar outlined plans to have 30 million Lakhpati Didis, with Maharashtra aiming for at least 5 million. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added, "Women in Jalgaon broke all records. We can achieve a developed India when women enter the mainstream. Nearly 7.5 million women are associated with small savings groups, and soon this will cross 20 million with bachat gat (savings groups)."

Modi also expressed condolences for the Jalgaon residents who lost their lives in a bus tragedy in Nepal. He assured that both the state and central governments would provide full assistance to the affected families. The Chief Minister announced aid of ₹500,000 for the kin of the deceased.