Crime Branch busts racket providing Aadhaar Cards on bogus documents, three arrested

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a gang involved in issuing Aadhaar Cards based on forged documents, leading to the arrest of three individuals operating two unauthorised Aadhaar centres in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. The arrested accused, identified as Mehfooz Ahmed Khan, Rehan Shahaalam Khan, and Aman Pandey, were running a shop named "Raza Enterprises" where they posed as a government-recognised Aadhaar centre.

The raid was conducted by unit 6 which arrested several Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Mumbai after procuring several forged papers like Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and ration cards. Police said they suspect that the Bangladeshi National might have acquired documents from these centres.

According to deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan, around 50 people visited the shop daily, paying ₹1,400 to 2,000 for each identity document.

Rehan and Aman both worked in the shop and helped Mehfooz to run the business. Mehfooz was earlier arrested by Deonar police in a similar case in 2020 for making forged Pan Cards and he was in jail for four months and later came out on bail, said police inspector Ravindra Shalunkhe of unit 6.

The police action was based on a tip-off about the Aadhaar card centre. The police raided the place and seized several Aadhaar cards as well as several other documents that were obtained for uploading on the government website for applying for Aadhaar cards. The accused has been running this centre for around a year and have till now made more than 10,000 forged documents, said Roushan. He added that while checking the computers and laptops the police found a list of 4,000 papers which were prepared by the accused.

The arrested accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody till January 22.