Mumbai: The deadline for redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been pushed back by nearly 2.5 years, from mid-2026 to December 2028, to ensure least disruption of suburban and long distance trains and accommodate additional work such as roofing over platforms.

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“The complexity of undertaking redevelopment at an operational railway station is immense,” said an official from the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is executing the project. “More so at CSMT, which has 18 platforms, daily footfall of over 600,000 and limited working space.”

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According to RLDA officials, only 30% work is complete, and construction of an elevated concourse connecting all 18 platforms, a key component of the project, is yet to take off.

Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said the delay in the project was unfounded, and was leading to passenger inconvenience.

“Either the contractor is not being paid on time or there is a severe problem with availability of manpower,” Kotian said.

Platforms, concourse

The objective of the redevelopment project is to transform the CSMT into a modern, airport-style multimodal transit hub while decongesting platforms, upgrading passenger amenities, and preserving its UNESCO World Heritage architecture. It envisages developing approximately 450,000 square metres (sqm) of space, including nearly 200,000 sqm of new construction and 250,000 sqm of redeveloped infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Work on the project commenced in January 2023, with refurbishment of platforms which cater to long-distance trains. Following completion of work on platforms 16 and 17, platforms 14 and 15 were closed to traffic on October 1 this year for a period of 75 days, till December 15. This deadline has now been revised to January 31, 2027 to accommodate roofing work over the platforms, which was not part of the original scope of the project, Central Railway (CR) officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Work on the project commenced in January 2023, with refurbishment of platforms which cater to long-distance trains. Following completion of work on platforms 16 and 17, platforms 14 and 15 were closed to traffic on October 1 this year for a period of 75 days, till December 15. This deadline has now been revised to January 31, 2027 to accommodate roofing work over the platforms, which was not part of the original scope of the project, Central Railway (CR) officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are terminating a few trains on other platforms and even short terminating some at Dadar and Thane. It is a big operational challenge as it impacts the overall punctuality of trains,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Platform refurbishment work includes laying the foundation for a 122-metre-long, 67-metre-wide elevated concourse which will connect all 18 platforms. Once work on platforms 14 and 15 is completed, construction will move to platforms 10-13, officials said.

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“The elevated concourse will substantially improve passenger circulation and provide space for restaurants, hotels and passenger amenities,” a CR official said.

New buildings

The project also includes construction of two new station buildings along P D’Mello Road, which will house railway offices, commercial establishments and other facilities. RLDA officials said foundation work for these buildings is currently underway, though ongoing construction activity, barricades and movement of machinery often lead to chaotic scenes outside the station premises.

“The project involves approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of structural steel, which is unmatched by any other ongoing railway station redevelopment project,” an RLDA official said. Two large fabrication workshops have been established on site to facilitate this work, and specialised heavy-lifting cranes are being deployed to position large steel girders and beams. “Restricted working space continues to pose logistical challenges,” the official noted.

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While the original contract value for the project was ₹2,450 crore, a revised estimate of ₹3,155.50 crore was awaiting approval from the railway ministry, RLDA officials said.

Responding to concerns over delays, the officials said that such projects at major stations generally take 4-6 years.

“The overall project timeline has been revised only once. Dates assigned to individual components and phased commissioning should not be treated as repeated extensions of the entire project,” an RLDA official said.