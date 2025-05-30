Customs officers arrest foreign national with Cocaine worth 8.66 Cr

MUMBAI: A foreign national carrying 866 grams of cocaine worth ₹8.66 crore was arrested by customs officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on May 24. (Shutterstock)

Customs officers intercepted the passenger travelling in a Ugandan airline from Entebbe. When questioned, the passenger appeared nervous and uneasy. A medical investigation revealed that he had ingested several yellow-coloured pellets of cocaine.

Under medical supervision and in accordance with the panchanama dated May 28, a total of 866 grams of white substance suspected to be cocaine was recovered from the pellets. The passenger was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (HTC)