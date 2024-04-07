Dahisar man, mother arrested for dowry death

MUMBAI: The husband and mother-in-law of an 18-year-old woman from Dahisar East, who died by suicide last week, were arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment. HT Image

According to the police, the deceased, Sneha Reddy, also known as Jyoti Wadari, married Malad-based graphic designer Kailash Wadari in January of this year. She was found hanging in their house in a chawl in Ketkipada on April 4th.

After the last rites, Sneha’s father, Manoj Kumar Reddy, approached the police and filed a complaint regarding the mental and physical harassment his daughter endured at her husband’s residence due to alleged failure to provide sufficient dowry.

The Malad police booked the accused under sections 304 B (causing dowry death), 306 (abetment to suicide), 498 A (domestic violence) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.