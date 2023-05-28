Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Delivery executive held for stealing mobile phones

Delivery executive held for stealing mobile phones

ByVinay Dalvi
May 28, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The police have recovered three iPhones and one Samsung mobile phone from the accused – identified as Nadeem Naseem Akthar Khan, who lives with her wife in Baiganwadi, Govandi.

Mumbai: A 30-year-old delivery executive was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones to sell them and spend the money on drugs.

“We then learnt that Khan was a delivery boy. After that, through hotels and applications technical details, we zeroed in on him. We arrested Khan from Govandi on Thursday,” said Waghmare. “We have also seized his scooter and booked him for robbery.” (Image for representation)
“We then learnt that Khan was a delivery boy. After that, through hotels and applications technical details, we zeroed in on him. We arrested Khan from Govandi on Thursday,” said Waghmare. “We have also seized his scooter and booked him for robbery.” (Image for representation)

The police have recovered three iPhones and one Samsung mobile phone from the accused – identified as Nadeem Naseem Akthar Khan, who lives with her wife in Baiganwadi, Govandi.

According to the police, the complainant, Pallavi Bhansali, 31, had lost her phone on MG road in Ghatkopar East on May 24.

“While she was walking, a scooter driver snatched her phone and fled. It was an iPhone 11,” said assistant police inspector, Rahul Waghmare of Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Upon checking several CCTV footage in the area, the police reached Hyper Kitchen in Govandi following the trail.

“We then learnt that Khan was a delivery boy. After that, through hotels and applications technical details, we zeroed in on him. We arrested Khan from Govandi on Thursday,” said Waghmare. “We have also seized his scooter and booked him for robbery.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drugs
drugs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out