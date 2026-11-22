MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has underlined the importance of dialogue, trust and collective responsibility in building a peaceful society. He has also urged people to respect differing opinions and make an effort to understand one another.

ue over violence, trust over fear: Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI PICTURE) more less

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Expressing these views at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on Saturday, Khan recalled how his son once asked him how hatred could be transformed into love. Khan said, “I told him it is very simple. If all of us decide today that we will choose dialogue over violence and trust over fear, and continue to stand together, love will always prevail.”

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Khan said the people honoured at the event, which honoured the courage and sacrifices of security personnel and citizens who have stood against terrorism, had demonstrated through their work that peace is not merely a beautiful thought but a deliberate choice. “It is a responsibility and a promise that must be upheld every single day. And amid all this, there is one more important thing I want you to remember: when we talk about peace, harmony, beauty and love, don’t forget the power of the common man. We are all common people, and we must come together,” he said, at the annual initiative organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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{{^usCountry}} In his brief speech, the actor also urged people to make an effort to understand others, even when they disagree with them. “Let’s make a small promise today. We don’t have to agree with everything, but we must make an effort to understand every person’s story. We may sometimes be foolish, but we should never become a cause of trouble for anyone. We are not afraid of losing our heads, but sometimes we also know when to bow them in respect, because our hearts are Indian,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his brief speech, the actor also urged people to make an effort to understand others, even when they disagree with them. “Let’s make a small promise today. We don’t have to agree with everything, but we must make an effort to understand every person’s story. We may sometimes be foolish, but we should never become a cause of trouble for anyone. We are not afraid of losing our heads, but sometimes we also know when to bow them in respect, because our hearts are Indian,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2026 edition of the event was held at the Gateway of India and attended by dignitaries from various walks of life. Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and several ministers from the state cabinet attended the event. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the prominent personalities present.