MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has released the draft rules to introduce ‘Vertical Property Cards’ for nearly 70 million flat owners in the state, proposing a separate legal record of individual flat ownership, rights over common areas and property-related liabilities.

Only projects with authorised construction, approved building plans and the required documents will be eligible for the card. (Hindustan Times) more less

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On Thursday, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule released the draft rules for vertical property cards, saying the initiative would provide flat owners an independent property record on the lines of the 7/12 land extract issued for agricultural land. The government plans to finalise the rules within the next two months after receiving suggestions and objections from members of the public.

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Currently, while rural landowners have 7/12 extracts and urban property owners have property cards, flat owners do not have a separate, comprehensive record establishing their individual ownership and related rights. To address this gap, the government plans to amend the rules under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. Vertical property cards are thus called as they relate to flats stacked vertically in apartment buildings.

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{{^usCountry}} Only projects with authorised construction, approved building plans and the required documents will be eligible for the card. Bawankule said, “This vertical property card mechanism will benefit around seven crore flat owners across the state, as they will get individual legal rights on the property in buildings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only projects with authorised construction, approved building plans and the required documents will be eligible for the card. Bawankule said, “This vertical property card mechanism will benefit around seven crore flat owners across the state, as they will get individual legal rights on the property in buildings.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the draft rules, two formats, D1 and D2, will be introduced for buildings in urban areas. The D1 record will contain details of the original landowner, land, approved building plan, open spaces, roads and common areas, including the collective rights of flat owners over shared spaces.

The D2 record will contain individual details of each flat owner, including the owner’s name, apartment number, approved area and related ownership rights. For buildings in rural areas, records will be maintained under other formats.

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The entire process will be executed online. Once approved, flat owners will receive digital property cards that can be stored and accessed conveniently.

The proposed system will also record bank loans, mortgages, outstanding property tax, society dues, court restrictions and government liabilities against individual apartments. While common loans taken by builders against a project will be reflected in the main property record, individual loans will be recorded against the respective flat.

The government also plans to integrate the databases of the registration and stamps department, cooperation department, local self-government bodies, planning authorities such as CIDCO and NAINA, municipal corporations and councils, MahaRERA and the Land Records Department through application programming interfaces (APIs).

Separate provisions have been proposed for updating records in cases of redevelopment or reconstruction. In case of redevelopment, the existing records will be closed and fresh entries will be made based on the newly approved building plan.

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On issues relating to conveyance and redevelopment, Bawankule said the revenue, urban development and cooperation departments are preparing a standard operating procedure to simplify the deemed conveyance process.

Members of the public have been invited to study the draft rules and submit suggestions and objections within 30 days.