Mumbai: The noise from cleaning a construction drill can be louder than the drilling itself. In Bandra and Khar, the activity has generated sound levels above 90 decibels at some sites, according to readings recorded by Awaaz Foundation, which has urged the BMC to make builders switch to quieter cleaning methods.

Drill cleaning noisier than drilling, Awaaz Foundation tells BMC more less

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In a letter to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Monday, activist Sumaira Abdulali shared readings taken outside seven construction sites in Bandra (West) and Khar (West) between May and October this year. The letter was also sent to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

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The data revealed that even the lowest reading during drill cleaning, 80.1 decibels, was higher than the highest recorded during drilling, at 79.5 decibels. Workers clean the drills by rotating them against a metallic shaft to remove caked soil. This produces repeated metal-on-metal impacts and sends dust flying.

The noise levels were above the prescribed daytime residential limit of 55 dB(A) at all seven sites. The loudest reading of 93.8 dB(A) was recorded during drill cleaning at a site on Sherley Rajan Road, Bandra West, on October 8. The site is next to a church and a school.

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{{^usCountry}} The readings also crossed 90 dB(A) at Union Park in Khar West, where drill cleaning reached 91.6 dB(A). At Pali Hill, the peak was 89.2 dB(A), while Turner Road recorded 87.1 dB(A) and Hill Road 86.1 dB(A). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The readings also crossed 90 dB(A) at Union Park in Khar West, where drill cleaning reached 91.6 dB(A). At Pali Hill, the peak was 89.2 dB(A), while Turner Road recorded 87.1 dB(A) and Hill Road 86.1 dB(A). {{/usCountry}}

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At every site where both activities were measured, drill cleaning produced peak readings 12 to 15 decibels higher than drilling. According to the foundation, this translates into approximately 16 to 30 times the sound energy. It also pointed out that cleaning noise exceeded 85 dB(A) at every site where readings were taken, a level associated with the risk of hearing damage following prolonged exposure.

Abdulali has asked the BMC to direct builders to stop cleaning drills by rotating them against metallic shafts and adopt alternative methods. She has also called for specialised noise barriers at construction sites instead of conventional metal sheets, or patra. A trial barrier at a Pali Hill site reduced noise by up to 12 decibels, she said, adding that specialised barriers could cut noise by more than 20 decibels and contain dust more effectively.

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The foundation has also sought mandatory noise monitoring at all major construction and redevelopment sites, with live readings displayed at the sites and made available on a dedicated website.

Abdulali told HT, “Residents should not sacrifice their health for builders’ cost-saving measures. We should not suffer excruciating levels of construction noise that do not even come from the work, but from cleaning drills. People must insist that drills are not cleaned by banging metal against metal in their neighbourhoods. and that MCGM should mandate alternate ways to clean.”

She added that the civic body had informed the Bombay High Court that 1916 was its official number for complaints about construction noise. Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide was unavailable for comment.