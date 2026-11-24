MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth ₹556.72 crore, including in Mumbai, as part of its money laundering investigation into an investment fraud, where ₹8,852 crore was collected from the public on the pretext of long-term holiday membership and investment schemes with attractive returns.

ED attaches assets worth ₹556 cr in investment fraud more less

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The fraud was carried out during 2008 to 2017 by firms including Royal Twinkle Star Club Limited (RTSCL), Citrus Check Inns Limited (CCIL) and their associated entities, ED officials said on Monday.

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An investigation revealed that of the ₹8,852 crore allegedly collected by RTSCL and CCIL, from April 2008 to March 2017, around ₹3,430 crore was repaid to investors by the accused entities. Funds worth ₹3,077 crore were also paid allegedly as commission to agents, while ₹1,723 crore was transferred to associate entities by way of loans, advances and other financial transactions.

The proceeds of crime are estimated to be ₹5,422 crore, the officials said. The investigation revealed that the alleged schemes operated by the accused entities were in the nature of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) without obtaining the requisite registration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), officials said.