MUMBAI: Construction workers across Maharashtra cannot apply for educational benefits for their children even four months after the state government introduced a new system for applications in July this year. The problem is, the portal is still not fully functional, leaving workers unable to apply for financial assistance.

Edu benefits for construction workers’ kids hit tech roadblock

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Under the revised scheme, students from Class 1 to 8 will no longer receive direct financial assistance. Earlier, students up to Class 7 received ₹2,500 every year. The government has decided to instead provide school supplies, stating that children in this age group already receive free education under the Right to Education Act.

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The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was set up to provide welfare benefits to registered construction workers. The board uses funds collected through a 1% cess on construction project costs to run various schemes for workers and their families. Following changes under the Social Security Code, 2020, the government decided to revise educational assistance for the first two children of registered workers.

Under the new scheme, students are eligible for various benefits depending on the class they are enrolled in. For higher classes, benefits range from receiving money every year to financial support to pursue higher studies.

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{{^usCountry}} However, construction workers’ unions are upset with the removal of benefits for younger students and the delay in applications. Shankar Pujari, state convenor of the State Construction Workers’ Union Joint Action Committee, said, “The government announced the revised schemes in July, but there is no working portal to submit applications. Even registration and renewal are facing problems,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, construction workers’ unions are upset with the removal of benefits for younger students and the delay in applications. Shankar Pujari, state convenor of the State Construction Workers’ Union Joint Action Committee, said, “The government announced the revised schemes in July, but there is no working portal to submit applications. Even registration and renewal are facing problems,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pujari also questioned the reduction in assistance for students in some categories. He said around 330,000 applications were pending across the state and nearly 90% of applications examined were rejected. He added that the total expenditure on educational assistance in the last 15 years had not crossed ₹1,500 crore.

A senior labour department official said, “The new schemes are more beneficial for labourers. A system upgrade is underway and the portal will be available for applications soon.”