MUMBAI: Eight people, including an elderly woman and two toddlers, were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai Central shortly after midnight on Sunday. A senior station officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) sustained a cut injury to his hand while battling the blaze.

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The fire broke out at Hira Manzil, on Gildar Lane, at 12.07 am. It originated in a room on the second floor of the ground-plus-three-storey building. Fire brigade officials suspect a short circuit triggered the blaze, which damaged electrical installations, furniture and household belongings.

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Three occupants — a man and two women — were rescued from the third floor using a turntable ladder, while an elderly woman was evacuated from the first floor through the staircase. Another four occupants, a couple and their two children, aged two and three, were rescued from the terrace, where they had been staying, using the staircase.

The MFB initially classified the incident as a Level-I fire at 12.23 am, before escalating it to a Level-II (medium emergency call) at 12.50 am. Firefighting operations continued for several hours, with the blaze finally being extinguished at 5.05am.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the fire was confined to a room on the second floor, it gutted electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, cupboards, beds, doors, windows, ceiling fans, a split air conditioner, a television, documents and other household articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the fire was confined to a room on the second floor, it gutted electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, cupboards, beds, doors, windows, ceiling fans, a split air conditioner, a television, documents and other household articles. {{/usCountry}}

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The elderly woman, who was found panicking and complained of suffocation, was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in a police van. She was treated and discharged. Meanwhile, a senior station officer from Memonwada Fire Station sustained a cut injury to his right palm during firefighting operations. He was taken to Nair Hospital, where he received stitches and was subsequently discharged.

Local corporator Rajshree Bhatankar, who visited the spot, described the fire as minor and said police personnel had also helped rescue the occupants. Nagpada police station senior inspector Rajendra Godse broke a windowpane to help evacuate people, risking his own life in the process, she said.

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There were no other injuries, although some occupants experienced suffocation due to the smoke.