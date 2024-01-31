Elgar Parishad: NIA court allows activist Teltumbde to travel to Bengaluru to receive award

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday permitted civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, to travel to Bengaluru for two days to receive the Basava award. HT Image

Special judge RJ Katariya directed Teltumbde to furnish details of his travel journey, including the address and the contact number of his residence in Bengaluru. “The applicant shall not misuse the liberty granted to him and shall attend this court on the fixed date of the matter, i.e. 02.02.2024,” said the order.

Teltumbde from Maharashtra and Dr NG Mahadevappa from Dharwad in Karnataka were picked for the national-level Basava Award on January 25, 2024, for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

The award recognises individuals and organisations for their achievements in literature, social justice, and harmony. The Department of Kannada and Culture of the Karnataka government announced various national and State awards, which will be presented at a programme in Bengaluru on January 31.

Teltumbde, a prolific writer specialises in issues faced by the Dalit community, is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He was a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, who was regularly invited by institutions around the world to address the students.

On December 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad held an event at Pune’s Shaniwarwada Fort to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. This was allegedly funded by the banned CPI (M) as a part of a conspiracy to create unrest. Teltumbde was charged as an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon riots case and was accused of having Maoist links.

Speeches, plays, and music performances revolving around anti-caste and anti-communal themes were staged. The next day, violence broke out at the war memorial in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra between right-wing groups armed with saffron flags and those who had come to mark the anniversary of the battle.

The police alleged that speeches made at the Elgar Parishad triggered the violence the next day, which was backed by the Maoists.