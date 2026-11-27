MUMBAI/ Navi Mumbai: The offices of Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday received separate emails threatening bomb blasts and drone-and-grenade attacks across the city, including at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai on November 8, 2026 on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP) more less

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The emails, written in Punjabi, Hindi and English, were received around 10am. They warned that the Mayor’s office would be blown up at 1:11pm on Thursday, followed by the court at 3pm, while Bachchan’s bungalow, Jasla, would face a drone attack between November 27 and December 31. Bags containing improvised explosive devices had been placed on the metro rail network, the emails said, and urged commuters to avoid using the metro between November 27 and December 31.

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The emails also warned of grenade attacks across the city if singer Diljit Dosanjh’s show at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, scheduled for Friday, was not cancelled. The sender sought an apology from Dosanjh and urged “Marathi brothers” to protect their children.

“The emails contained pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the names of two organisations – Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) – were mentioned in place of the sender’s name,” a police officer said.

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On Thursday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner’s office too received an email around 1.30pm, threatening to blow up the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters and the Belapur court, triggering a security alert.

The civic administration evacuated the NMMC headquarters within 15-20 minutes as a precautionary measure. “We did not wait to establish whether there was any truth to the threat before evacuating the building,” said Mayor Sujata Patil.

The timing of the threat, coinciding with Constitution Day and the anniversary of the November 26, 2008 terror attack, demanded that the matter be taken seriously, officials said. The email was forwarded to the Navi Mumbai police cyber team to trace its origin, while the bomb detection and disposal squad conducted a search of the premises.

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Officials said four teams were formed comprising police personnel, municipal security staff, disaster management personnel and engineers. The teams, accompanied by a sniffer dog, checked the basement parking area and every floor of the NMMC building. The search was called off after around three hours, as no suspicious object or material was found, the NMMC said.

The email also referred to Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai, though connections between the event and threats to the two Navi Mumbai buildings were not apparent. Police suspect that the email could have been sent by a miscreant.

“Once security checks at both premises are completed, an offence will be registered at the respective police stations. We are currently working to identify the sender,” said assistant commissioner of police Sandesh Naik.