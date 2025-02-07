Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has closed its preliminary enquiry (PE) against online ticketing platform BookMyShow, finding no evidence of manipulation in the sale of tickets for the recently concluded Coldplay concert in the city. EOW closes inquiry into BookMyShow over Coldplay ticketing row

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by Amit Vyas, a legal professional, who alleged that BookMyShow used automated ticket bots to artificially inflate the digital queue for tickets to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. The concert was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

According to the complaint, genuine fans were allegedly logged out of the platform, preventing them from purchasing tickets while bots occupied spots in the queue. Vyas claimed this was part of a conspiracy to facilitate black marketing of tickets, defrauding fans of the British rock band.

However, EOW officials stated that their investigation found no evidence to support the allegations, leading to the closure of the enquiry.