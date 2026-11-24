MUMBAI: An alleged fake doctor who, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), used a network of charitable trusts to launder around ₹200 crore in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds has been arrested. Dharmendra Kumar Chandradev Singh, identified by the agency as the main accused in the racket, was arrested on Monday after being produced before a special PMLA court.

Fake doctor held in ₹200-cr CSR donation scam

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Singh was already in judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail following his arrest in July. He had been arrested in a case registered at Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, the National Medical Commission Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The ED obtained a production warrant on Saturday and arrested him after he was produced before the special court on Monday.

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The agency told the court told the court that Singh had allegedly posed as a medical professional involved in healthcare and charitable activities through various trusts. It alleged that he was involved in money laundering to the tune of ₹200 crore.

The ED’s probe, based on FIR, found that Singh did not possess any recognised medical qualification or registration with the Medical Council of India. Despite having studied only up to Class XII, he allegedly posed as a doctor and used the title for nearly 30 years.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency alleged that he used this identity to build a network of charitable trusts and entities claiming to undertake healthcare-related CSR projects. These organisations allegedly received donations from PSUs and private companies for initiatives presented as legitimate social welfare work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency alleged that he used this identity to build a network of charitable trusts and entities claiming to undertake healthcare-related CSR projects. These organisations allegedly received donations from PSUs and private companies for initiatives presented as legitimate social welfare work. {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged modus operandi involved pitching CSR projects to PSUs, with the work either only partly completed or not carried out in proportion to the funds received. Vendor bills were allegedly inflated and the excess money routed through bogus or shell entities. Middlemen and brokers who helped secure the CSR contributions were allegedly paid commissions or kickbacks.

In transactions involving private companies, the ED alleged that a substantial portion of the CSR money was returned in cash to the contributing entities after a small commission was retained.

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“CSR funds of around ₹200 crore are understood to have been routed through this mechanism, indicating CSR diversion/recycling arrangement on a substantial scale,” an ED officer said.

The agency told the court that it had recorded Singh’s statements on October 15 and 17 under the PMLA, confronting him with material relating to CSR projects, bank transactions, vendors, intermediary entities and the movement of funds.

Singh’s lawyer argued that further custody was unnecessary as the ED had already recorded his statement. The court, however, said there were “reasons to believe that the accused is involved in the laundering of a huge amount of money in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)” and allowed the arrest.

The ED said at least 40 PSUs and PSU banks across the country had allegedly provided CSR donations to trusts operated by Singh for projects projected as legitimate initiatives.

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Singh’s lawyer, while seeking his bail in September this year, had submitted to a city court that he was “falsely implicated” in the crime.