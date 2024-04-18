Fake RBI job scam nets fraudster 2.25 crore

Navi Mumbai: The desire to secure a job with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has led to 26 individuals being conned and losing their hard-earned money. A scam amounting to ₹2.25 crore is under investigation by the Kharghar police. The matter came to light after a retired army personnel and resident of Airoli, was duped of ₹6.5 lakh while being assured of a placement at the RBI bank in Belapur by the on-duty security officer, Sadanand Bhosale. HT Image

The complainant visited the RBI bank in September 2020 to exchange torn two thousand rupee notes. Bhosale, already working as a security guard, noticed his ex-serviceman’s identity card and offered him a chance to join RBI as a security guard by submitting documents and paying a sum of money.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Over a year, the complainant met Bhosale multiple times in Kharghar and paid him a total of ₹6.05 lakh. Bhosale demanded money for medical fitness, inclusion on the employment list, and verification of his army track record. Suspecting foul play, the complainant investigated and found Bhosale’s fraudulent activities. Confronted by the complainant, Bhosale gave him a cheque of ₹6.05 lakh, but it bounced. “When the complainant went to the bank with the cheque, the bankers informed him that there was no money in the account of Bhosale and that he had been cheating many people in similar ways by giving them cheques,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

The complainant then learned that Bhosale had swindled many others in similar ways. He gathered information on the other victims and collectively filed a case with the Kharghar police. Authorities are currently searching for Bhosale.