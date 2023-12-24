close_game
Father-daughter duo drowns in Dombivli creek

ByN K Gupta
Dec 24, 2023 07:42 AM IST

A 2.5-year-old girl and her father drowned in the Dombivli creek while sightseeing. The father jumped in to save his daughter but both drowned.

Dombivli: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl and her 40-year-old father drowned in the Dombivli creek when they went sightseeing on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm at the creek in the Rajunagar area of Dombivli. The deceased has been identified as Era Anil Survade, and her father, Anil Survade, worked for a private company and lived at Ganesh Nagar in Dombivli, about two km from the creek.

According to the police, the father-daughter duo had come to the creek for sightseeing, and Era was playing near the creek, while her father was watching. Suddenly, Era slipped and fell into the creek. Seeing this, Anil jumped into the creek to save her, but he failed, and both drowned.

Chand Sheikh, 20, spotted a man drowning in the creek and alerted the local corporator, Vikas Mhatre, about the incident. Dombivli Fire Station said they received a call about the drowning and rushed with two fire engines and began a rescue operation.

Mohan Khandare, senior police inspector, Vishnunagar police station, said, “We have deployed one boat comprising five men to carry out a search operation, but the duo could not be traced till 7 pm. The search operation was stopped after sunset. We will begin the search operation in the morning. Initially, we could not identify them but later alerted locals about the incident and identified them.”

Sunday, December 24, 2023
