Mumbai Fortis Hospital kitchen licence suspended over roaches

Cockroaches in the food preparation area, food waste clogging the drainage, fungus-infested containers used to transport meals and rusted knives in use — these were among the food safety violations that led the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to suspend the licence of the kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund on Friday.

Cockroaches in the food preparation area, food waste clogging the drainage, fungus-infested containers used to transport meals and rusted knives in use were reasons cited by FDA for closure. (HT File Photo)

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The suspension, following an inspection of the hospital’s kitchen, comes amid a wider crackdown by the state FDA on food establishments found flouting safety and hygiene norms. The food business licence, held in the name of M/s Sodexo India Services Pvt. Ltd, which operates the kitchen as a third-party dietary service provider, has been suspended.

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Fortis vows ‘alternative arrangements’

In a statement, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said patient safety, quality of care and hygiene remained paramount. “We have taken note of the communication from the FDA concerning the on-premise kitchen operated by our third-party dietary service provider, which holds the relevant food business licence. We take the observations raised by the FDA seriously and have directed the service provider to promptly address them and ensure compliance with all applicable food safety requirements,” the hospital said.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that it was coordinating with the service provider to review the corrective measures being undertaken. “Appropriate alternative arrangements are being made, wherever required, to ensure the uninterrupted provision of safe, nutritious meals to patients and their attendants,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that it was coordinating with the service provider to review the corrective measures being undertaken. “Appropriate alternative arrangements are being made, wherever required, to ensure the uninterrupted provision of safe, nutritious meals to patients and their attendants,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FDA also suspended the licence of the canteen at Sophia College for Women on Bhulabhai Desai Road over similar violations. The college said it had acted immediately after the inspection. “This took place today and necessary modifications and improvements are being undertaken right away. The college consistently prioritises the wellbeing of its students above all else,” said Anagha Tendulkar Patil, principal of Sophia College for Women.