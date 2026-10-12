Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe refutes reports of transfer: 'Fight against unsafe food, spurious drugs goes on'
This clarification comes after the Maharashtra government formed a committee on Sunday to overhaul the state recruitment body, MPSC.
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe refuted transfer reports on Monday, asserting that the fight against "unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs" continues.
In a post on X, Mundhe said, “No, I have not been transferred from FDA.”
"I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on," he added.
Deep Dive
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Govt names Mundhe as secretary of committee to overhaul MPSC
This clarification comes after the Maharashtra government formed a committee on Sunday to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA commissioner Mundhe as secretary.
The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest has been underway for the past 10 days, over various demands, including reforms in the state recruitment body, according to news agency PTI.
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The committee will have former judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman. Other members would include IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil, and retired judge P D Naik.
Tukaram Mundhe dubbed 'rock star' by NYT
Beyond India, Mundhe has also attracted the attention of global media, with a New York Times report calling him a "Rock Star".
The NYT headline dated October 4, 2026 read, "In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star."
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"Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City," read the follow-up headline.
Sharing clips of both on October 5, Mundhe said on X, "Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference."
"Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust," he added.
"When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works," Mundhe continued.
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