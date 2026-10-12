Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe refutes reports of transfer: 'Fight against unsafe food, spurious drugs goes on'

"I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on," he added.

In a post on X, Mundhe said, “No, I have not been transferred from FDA.”

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe refuted transfer reports on Monday, asserting that the fight against "unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs" continues.

What will the MPSC committee do, and when is its report due?

What will the MPSC committee do, and when is its report due?

What role has Tukaram Mundhe been given on the MPSC reform committee?

What role has Tukaram Mundhe been given on the MPSC reform committee?

Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe gets key role as Maharashtra forms MPSC reform committee; panel gets 60-day deadline

Govt names Mundhe as secretary of committee to overhaul MPSC This clarification comes after the Maharashtra government formed a committee on Sunday to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA commissioner Mundhe as secretary.

The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest has been underway for the past 10 days, over various demands, including reforms in the state recruitment body, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | 'Good governance not about making headlines': Tukaram Mundhe after being dubbed 'rock star' by NYT

The committee will have former judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman. Other members would include IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil, and retired judge P D Naik.

Tukaram Mundhe dubbed 'rock star' by NYT Beyond India, Mundhe has also attracted the attention of global media, with a New York Times report calling him a "Rock Star".

The NYT headline dated October 4, 2026 read, "In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star."

Also Read | Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff now get notices from FDA's Tukaram Mundhe over Vimal ad: 'Explain in 15 days'

"Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City," read the follow-up headline.

Sharing clips of both on October 5, Mundhe said on X, "Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference."

"Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust," he added.

"When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works," Mundhe continued.