FIR registered against NCB official Sameer Wankhede for misrepresenting his age to obtain license of hotel

The FIR was filed on Saturday night on the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a license for Sadguru Bar in the city.
NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister had also accused Wankhede of obtaining the license of the hotel while he was a minor.
Published on Feb 20, 2022
An FIR was filed against IRS officer and former zonal director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede for forgery in Mumbai's Thane for allegedly obtaining a license for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age, said the Kopri police on Sunday.

The FIR was filed on Saturday night on the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a license for Sadguru Bar in the city.

Thane collector has issued an order to cancel the licence of the bar.

As per the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to do these agreements but he claimed to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Sadguru Hotel of Thane.

Notably, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister had also accused Wankhede of obtaining the license of the hotel while he was a minor. 

