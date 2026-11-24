MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of three prominent Mumbai establishments—the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, British Brewing Company in Lower Parel and Crusto’s Pizza in Prabhadevi—following inspections that revealed food safety and hygiene violations.

At NSCI, a prominent sports and recreational club in Worli, inspectors found flies in the kitchen and cockroaches near the wash basin, among other violations. (HT Archive) more less

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At NSCI, a prominent sports and recreational club in Worli, inspectors found flies in the kitchen and cockroaches near the wash basin. Food waste had accumulated in the store room, while open dustbins were kept near food preparation areas. Improper cold storage, unlabelled containers, plaster flakes falling from walls and ceilings, and food handlers working without gloves were among the other violations.

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Amit Menda, NSCI chairperson, told HT, “There were some minor shortcomings, which we are working to rectify as soon as possible so that everything is back to normal.”

At British Brewing Company, a restaurant and bar in Lower Parel, inspectors found live flies inside a flour storage bag and several cockroaches near a drain clogged with food waste. Used clothes of food handlers were found lying directly on food stock and hanging above it. Rusted utensils, greasy kitchen surfaces, broken floor tiles and unlabelled food items in refrigerators were among the other violations.

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{{^usCountry}} At Crusto’s - Cheese Burst Pizza By Olio in Prabhadevi, inspectors found accumulated food waste and water stagnation near the wash basin. The outlet was also storing raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, without proper segregation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Crusto’s - Cheese Burst Pizza By Olio in Prabhadevi, inspectors found accumulated food waste and water stagnation near the wash basin. The outlet was also storing raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, without proper segregation. {{/usCountry}}

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The three licence suspensions are part of the FDA’s November 22-23, 2026 inspection drive, during which the licences of six establishments in Mumbai and 21 in the Pune division were suspended.

Meanwhile, the canteen at the University of Mumbai’s Fort campus was found operating without a food business licence, besides violating several food safety and hygiene rules. Following an inspection, the FDA imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the canteen operator.