Mumbai: Two developers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating 113 flat buyers by selling them homes in an unauthorised eight-storey building in Virar East using forged construction permissions, the MBVV police crime branch said.

Forged docus used to sell 113 flats in illegal Virar bldg, 2 developers held

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The building, Dhuvi Heights 2, is located in Naringi village. Police said the developers allegedly used a forged commencement certificate (CC) to make the construction appear legal and register the sale deeds for 113 residential units.

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The case began with a complaint by Mukesh Upadhyay against Kamlesh Mahadev Patil of V V Construction, who was accused of constructing the building illegally and selling flats using forged permissions.

During the investigation, the crime branch verified records with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation and uncovered the alleged involvement of Vishal Vinayak Patil, whom police described as the main accused in the operation.

Both Kamlesh and Vishal Patil were arrested on Tuesday. Virar police registered a case under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 337, 338 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} “The arrested accused, acting in collusion, facilitated the sale of 113 residential units within an eight-storey building named Dhuvi Heights 2, which was constructed based on forged building permissions. By misrepresenting these units as legitimate during the execution of sale deeds at the office of the Sub-Registrar of Assurances, they defrauded both the flat purchasers and the government,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The arrested accused, acting in collusion, facilitated the sale of 113 residential units within an eight-storey building named Dhuvi Heights 2, which was constructed based on forged building permissions. By misrepresenting these units as legitimate during the execution of sale deeds at the office of the Sub-Registrar of Assurances, they defrauded both the flat purchasers and the government,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The two developers have been remanded to police custody until October 29, the officer added.