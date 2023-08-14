Andhra Pradesh firm ‘owner’ booked for duping jeweller of 70 lakh

Mumbai: A former employee of a jewellery firm of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was booked for allegedly duping a Kalbadevi jeweller of ₹70 lakh on the promise of doing business with the latter, police officials said on Sunday. HT Image

According to the police, the accused – identified as Satyanarayan Dixit – met the victim, Sumit Rai, 39, a resident of Bhayander, in a jewellery workshop in south Mumbai. “Dixit posed as the owner of MDH Jewellers Private Limited and introduced himself as Binu D to Rai. When the victim verified, he found two directors of MDH Jewellers – Saumya Koda and Ritesh Agrawal,” an officer from LT Marg police station said.

Rai then called the accused to verify the latter’s claims, the officer said, adding, “Dixit then claimed that Saumya Koda was his sister. The accused also said that he will be opening a new showroom in Visakhapatnam and will be giving orders to Rai regularly.”

According to the police, Rai bought pure gold from bullion businessmen in Zaveri Bazaar, and gave it to the gold artisan to make new designs of gold ornaments based on the order.

“On May 7, the accused gave three to four orders of jewellery ornaments to the victim worth ₹7 to ₹10 lakh and paid the amount on time through RTGS for winning Rai’s trust,” the officer said. “In July, Dixit gave several orders worth ₹70 lakh, and the victim had sent all gold ornaments through courier services which were received by the accused.”

Soon the accused started to default the payments, and when the victim insisted, he gave three cheques which bounced, the officer said, adding, “Rai then suspected some foul play, and when Dixit stopped responding to his calls, he went to Visakhapatnam. Rai contacted Koda and learnt that the accused’s real name was Satyanarayan Dixit and not Binu D. Rai was also told that Dixit was not Koda’s relative and was an employee in MDH Jewellers for one year and left the job.”

The victim then came to Mumbai and registered a cheating case against Dixit. “Further investigations are underway,” the officer said.