Four, including a minor, nabbed for killing transgender in Mumbai

Bangur Nagar police on Friday apprehended three men and a minor boy for allegedly killing a transgender person in Malad two days ago. According to police, after four unsuccessful attempts, the four accused killed their neighbour Suresh Pujari alias Surya.

The three arrested accused are Rajesh Yadav, 23; Vinay Yadav, 22; and Dheeraj Vishwakarma, 20. A 16-year-old has also been apprehended. All of them hated Surya as he allegedly used to threaten the four and pick up fights with them over petty reasons.

The incident took place at 4.30pm on Wednesday when Surya was in Malad and some men approached and attacked him, said police.

Surya attempted to fight back, but one of the assailants took out a knife and slit his throat. Locals gathered after hearing Surya scream for help, following which the accused fled the spot.

After the murder, the four fled the city and switched off their mobile phones. Police officers investigating the case received information regarding their whereabouts, based on which the police laid a trap and nabbed them on Friday.

“They said they were Surya’s neighbours in Prem Nagar and used to get intimidated by Surya every day. Surya, who was the head of the transgender community in Malad, allegedly used to threaten them and others in the locality,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar station.

Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, zone 12, said they have arrested the three and sent the minor to protective custody at a children’s home.