MUMBAI: The Kasturba Marg police in Borivali East have registered a case against four individuals, including Congress leader Sameer Vartak, for allegedly staging a bogus Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the residence of builder Anil Gupta in Borivali. Four, including Congress worker, booked for alleged fake CBI raid at builder’s house

Vartak, who heads the environment wing of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is accused of impersonating a CBI officer along with three unidentified men, in an alleged attempt to extort money from Gupta under the pretext of settling a non-existent complaint.

Gupta, 51, who owns the construction firm Sai Rhythm and is active in the Vasai-Virar region, resides at Kushal Heritage building in Borivali East. His premises were recently searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land-grabbing case involving the construction of 41 unauthorised buildings in Agarwal Nagar, Vasai East — since demolished by authorities.

In his police complaint, Gupta said that on September 2, 2024, two men visited his home claiming to be CBI officers and informed him that they were investigating a complaint filed against him by Vartak. They asked him to accompany them downstairs for questioning. When Gupta refused and demanded a copy of the complaint, the men called Vartak, who was allegedly waiting outside the building.

Soon after, Vartak and another man — who also claimed to be a CBI officer — arrived. Gupta alleged that the group of four men threatened him with arrest and demanded a financial “compromise” to settle the matter. Gupta refused, insisting he would cooperate with any lawful investigation. The men then left, warning him that he would be summoned to the CBI office.

Suspicious of the encounter, Gupta contacted the CBI headquarters in Delhi to verify the claim and was informed that no such complaint had been filed by Vartak.

On November 19, the CBI wrote to the Maharashtra Director General of Police, requesting action against the impersonators. Following this, Gupta approached the Kasturba Marg police with a formal complaint and CCTV footage from his residence to identify the accused.

Police have registered a case under Sections 3(5) (common intention), 204 (impersonation of a government servant), 205 (fraudulent use of government symbols), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We conducted a preliminary probe and confirmed that the men were not CBI officials,” said senior police inspector Jairaj Ranavare. “We are verifying the identities of the three men who accompanied Vartak.”

Vartak has denied the allegations. “I was called to the spot by people who introduced themselves as CBI officers. I had filed a complaint against Gupta and was merely cooperating. This appears to be part of a political vendetta,” he told this newspaper. “I’m ready to face any inquiry.”