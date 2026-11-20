MUMBAI: Four people, including a seven-year-old girl, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their home in a chawl in the Janata Nagar area of Kashimira in Mira Road East on Thursday. The fire department’s preliminary assessment suggests that a leak from a domestic LPG cylinder caused gas to accumulate inside the house, which ignited when someone switched on a light.

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The girl, identified as Mohini Chauhan, suffered burns over 40-45% of her body, officials said. The three other injured people suffered burns ranging from 10% to 20%. All four were initially taken to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, but were later shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment because of the extent of their injuries.

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The fire broke out at around 6.30pm inside the Chauhan family’s home, located in a chawl behind the Saibaba Temple in Janata Nagar. According to officials, a gas leak had occurred while the house was closed. When someone entered and switched on a light, the accumulated gas ignited, causing a sudden flare-up.

The other injured were identified as Mantra Chauhan, 35, who suffered 15-20% burns; Pal Chauhan, 36, who suffered 10-15% burns; and Chandan Jaiswal, 46, who also suffered 10-15% burns.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, deploying three fire tenders. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, deploying three fire tenders. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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After the injured were admitted to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, the medical officer on duty, Dr Gunjan Borse, advised that they be transferred to KEM Hospital in view of their condition and the extent of their burns. Three ambulances were arranged to transport all four to Mumbai.