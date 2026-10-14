Mumbai, Four passengers were injured after a tanker rammed into a BEST bus on a highway in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, police said.

Four persons injured as tanker crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

The accident occurred at Chheda Nagar signal on the Eastern Express Highway at around 6 am.

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The wet-leased bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was heading from Vaishali Nagar toward Mahul. As the vehicle reached the Chheda Nagar signal, a motorcyclist suddenly crossed its path, forcing the bus driver to apply sudden brakes.

Before the driver could resume the journey, a tanker heading from Mumbai towards Vashi in Navi Mumbai crashed into the middle portion of the bus on its right side, an official said.

The impact of the collision shattered three window panes on the right side of the bus, leaving four commuters injured by glass splinters, he said.

Two female passengers, identified as Bhagyashree Khedkar and Aditi Koyande , sustained bleeding injuries. The bus conductor rushed both of them to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the two other male victims, one received primary medical care on the spot for minor injuries, while another was shifted to a private facility by his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the two other male victims, one received primary medical care on the spot for minor injuries, while another was shifted to a private facility by his family members. {{/usCountry}}

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After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and towed both vehicles to Tilak Nagar police station for further investigation into the incident, the official added.

BEST buses have been involved in several accidents in the city in the recent past.

On September 14, two persons were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a Metro rail pillar after grazing a car in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

In July, a BEST bus rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving eight persons injured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.