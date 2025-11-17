Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gas supply hit after pipeline damage; taxis and autos go off roads

ByAteeq Shaikh
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 05:06 am IST

“Due to damage to the main gas pipeline inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” a statement issued by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday afternoon read, adding that the disruption had halted supply to CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including pumps catering to public transport undertakings

Mumbai: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply was disrupted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after a gas pipeline was damaged on Sunday afternoon, affecting the supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station at Wadala. The outage forced several taxis and auto rickshaws off the roads as they ran out of fuel.

Gas supply hit after pipeline damage; taxis and autos go off roads
Gas supply hit after pipeline damage; taxis and autos go off roads

“Due to damage to the main gas pipeline inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” a statement issued by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday afternoon read, adding that the disruption had halted supply to CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including pumps catering to public transport undertakings.

“MGL is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) consumers is maintained on priority without interruption,” it added.

With CNG pumps shutting down, long queues formed at the few stations where supply trickled in. Many auto and taxi drivers parked their vehicles in line despite no certainty of refuelling, hoping to avoid longer waits once supply resumed.

“As it is, I end my day by 5.30 pm and start again before dawn. I don’t want to wait in a long queue later. I will check for gas availability in the morning,” said Sufiyan Khan, an auto rickshaw owner-driver.

The shortage also triggered surge pricing on aggregator platforms like Ola and Uber. A Mira Road–BKC trip, which typically costs 400– 450, shot up to 550 and later crossed 600 on Sunday.

The exact number of black-and-yellow taxis, auto rickshaws and private cabs forced off the roads remained unclear.

MGL’s spokesperson said, “Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala.” Following this, the corporation gradually started the supply in the evening.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Gas supply hit after pipeline damage; taxis and autos go off roads
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

CNG supply in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was disrupted after a gas pipeline was damaged, affecting Mahanagar Gas Limited’s City Gate Station at Wadala, leading to taxis and auto rickshaws running out of fuel. Long queues formed at remaining CNG stations, while surge pricing on ridesharing platforms increased costs for commuters. MGL is prioritizing domestic PNG supply and aims to restore normal gas supply soon.