Five people, including veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz, suffered suffocation after a minor fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu late on Friday night, officials said. All five were taken to a hospital for treatment and were subsequently discharged, police said.

Talat Aziz and four others suffered suffocation after a short-circuit fire broke out at a Juhu residential building late Friday night. All were discharged.

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Those injured were singer Talat Aziz (70), Shahin Aziz (30), Adnan Aziz (25), Bina Aziz (65), and Sikandar Singh (45).

All about the fire incident

The fire broke out in A Wing of Mittal Park, a ground-plus-five-storey residential building on A.R. Mhatre Road, near the ISKCON temple in Andheri West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the call at 10.56pm on October 2.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze was confined to Room No. 12A on the ground floor and covered an area of around 10ft by 15ft.

“It was a minor fire caused by a short circuit. It was doused within minutes of receiving the call,” a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster control department said.

Electrical wiring and installations, a sofa, a split air-conditioning unit and other household articles were damaged in the fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11.58pm, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. The fire was extinguished using four DCP fire extinguishers and a small house line from one fire engine after the electricity supply was disconnected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11.58pm, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. The fire was extinguished using four DCP fire extinguishers and a small house line from one fire engine after the electricity supply was disconnected. {{/usCountry}}

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Hospital’s assistant medical officer Shubhada said the five were treated for suffocation. Talat Aziz, Shahin Aziz, Bina Aziz and Sikandar Singh were initially reported to be in stable condition, while Adnan Aziz was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. He was subsequently reported to be stable. All five were later discharged, officials said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Adani Electricity and the civic ward staff were deployed at the site. No other injuries were reported.

About Talat Aziz

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Born in 1956, Talat Aziz is among the most prominent and successful ghazal singers from India. After completing his initial training in music in the Kirana Gharana, Talat Aziz learnt under Pakistani Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan. In 1980, Jagjit Singh helped him release his first album, which catapulted him to nationwide fame.

Over the course of his career, Talat Aziz released several albums and also lent his voice to the soundtracks of films such as Umrao Jaan. He also composed for TV shows such as Deewar, Baaz, Adhikaar, Ghutan, Sailaab, Aashirwad and Noorjahan. He has also appeared as an actor in films such as Fitoor, Fighter, and Khel Khel Mein.