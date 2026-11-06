Gold, silver-coated mithai under FDA scanner; Tukaram Mundhe orders sampling after complaints

FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has directed his team to sample gold-coated mithai sold at ₹24,000 per kilogram in Amravati district following consumer complaints.

The FDA chief advised citizens against storing sweets beyond two days. (PTI)

Clarifying that gold is a safe, edible mineral, Mundhe emphasised that the core concern centers on misleading festive food claims.

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He highlighted safety risks associated with adulterated silver coating (varak), noting that authentic silver vanishes when rubbed between fingers, whereas fake aluminum foil curls.

Beyond adulteration, the FDA chief advised citizens against storing sweets beyond two days, pointing out that their quality and safety deteriorate quickly after that window.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to a recent mass food-poisoning incident at a Bhandup wedding that left newlyweds and numerous guests ill, the FDA suspended the licences of two caterers, including the vendor who supplied the sweet dish. Mundhe urged the public to hire only registered caterers for large events and to notify the FDA in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to a recent mass food-poisoning incident at a Bhandup wedding that left newlyweds and numerous guests ill, the FDA suspended the licences of two caterers, including the vendor who supplied the sweet dish. Mundhe urged the public to hire only registered caterers for large events and to notify the FDA in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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Providing prior intimation enables authorities to monitor food preparations effectively, preventing future outbreaks and ensuring public health standards throughout the festive period.