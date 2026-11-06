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Gold, silver-coated mithai under FDA scanner; Tukaram Mundhe orders sampling after complaints

Clarifying that gold is a safe, edible mineral, FDA chief Mundhe emphasised that the core concern centers on misleading festive food claims.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 08:06:01 IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has directed his team to sample gold-coated mithai sold at 24,000 per kilogram in Amravati district following consumer complaints.

The FDA chief advised citizens against storing sweets beyond two days. (PTI)
The FDA chief advised citizens against storing sweets beyond two days. (PTI)

Clarifying that gold is a safe, edible mineral, Mundhe emphasised that the core concern centers on misleading festive food claims.

Also Read | ‘Mere farce and an empty formality’: Ajay Devgn on FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisement

He highlighted safety risks associated with adulterated silver coating (varak), noting that authentic silver vanishes when rubbed between fingers, whereas fake aluminum foil curls.

Beyond adulteration, the FDA chief advised citizens against storing sweets beyond two days, pointing out that their quality and safety deteriorate quickly after that window.

Also Read | Maharashtra FDA minister stays methanol firm’s licence suspension

Providing prior intimation enables authorities to monitor food preparations effectively, preventing future outbreaks and ensuring public health standards throughout the festive period.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony, assistant editor from Mumbai writes on public policy particularly on health and city governance. An avid fan of Mumbai, she loves loitering on the streets of Mumbai, absorbing the sights and the stories that go with it.

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