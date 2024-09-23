Bandra Colony, Science Centre among 11 new station names on Metro Line 3
The Union Government has approved renaming 11 stations on Mumbai's Metro Line-3, with partial service starting next week, ahead of a PM flag-off
Mumbai: The Union Government on Thursday approved the proposal to rename 11 stations of the underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). The aqua line spans 33.5 km and includes 27 metro stations. The route will be partially commissioned for passenger service, between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), next week, which will be flagged off by prime minister Narendra Modi between October 3 and 5.
The Mumbai Metro 3 between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex is 12.5 km long and includes 10 stations, inspection by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is underway and safety certification awaited.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is executing works on the remainder of the stretch and is in different stages of construction. The balance portion of the alignment is scheduled to be ready in March 2025.
“For example, in the 2013 notification, the metro stations at the airport were called International and Domestic. In the new notification, they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport – T1 and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport – T2,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).
Earlier, one of the stations was called Bandra, but since the station is in Bandra Kurla Complex, it has been renamed to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Old vs New
CST Metro: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro
Mumbai Central Metro: Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro
Science Museum: Science Centre
Shitaladevi Temple: Shitala Devi Mandir
Vidyanagari: Bandra Colony
Santacruz: Santacruz Metro
Domestic Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T1
Sahar Road: Sahar Road
International Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2
MIDC: MIDC - Andheri
Aarey: Aarey JVLR
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.