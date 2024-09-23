Menu Explore
Bandra Colony, Science Centre among 11 new station names on Metro Line 3

ByAteeq Shaikh
Sep 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The Union Government has approved renaming 11 stations on Mumbai's Metro Line-3, with partial service starting next week, ahead of a PM flag-off

Mumbai: The Union Government on Thursday approved the proposal to rename 11 stations of the underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). The aqua line spans 33.5 km and includes 27 metro stations. The route will be partially commissioned for passenger service, between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), next week, which will be flagged off by prime minister Narendra Modi between October 3 and 5.

The Union Government has approved the proposal to rename 11 stations of the underground Metro Line-3. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)(Representational Image)
The Mumbai Metro 3 between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex is 12.5 km long and includes 10 stations, inspection by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is underway and safety certification awaited.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is executing works on the remainder of the stretch and is in different stages of construction. The balance portion of the alignment is scheduled to be ready in March 2025.

“For example, in the 2013 notification, the metro stations at the airport were called International and Domestic. In the new notification, they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport – T1 and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport – T2,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Earlier, one of the stations was called Bandra, but since the station is in Bandra Kurla Complex, it has been renamed to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Old vs New

CST Metro: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro

Mumbai Central Metro: Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro

Science Museum: Science Centre

Shitaladevi Temple: Shitala Devi Mandir

Vidyanagari: Bandra Colony

Santacruz: Santacruz Metro

Domestic Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T1

Sahar Road: Sahar Road

International Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2

MIDC: MIDC - Andheri

Aarey: Aarey JVLR

