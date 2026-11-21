MUMBAI: Male nurses are accusing the state of gender bias over its decision to reserve 80% of nursing posts in government recruitment for women. The decision was announced by the state department of medical education in an order on November 6, implementing a policy it had announced last year but had not yet rolled out.

Govt rolls out 80% recruitment quota for women nurses, opposed by male nurses more less

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The matter is in the spotlight again as the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is recruiting nurses to fill 3,911 nursing posts. Under the government’s new policy, 80% of these vacancies, or 3,130 posts, will be filled by women.

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Dheeraj Kumar, secretary, state medical education department, said the rationale for the ‘80:20 quota’, is the “appropriateness and requirement of female nursing staff in a number of departments and specialised wards vis-à-vis patient comfort and care”.

The 80% quota was introduced by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in June 2025 but legal challenges in the Supreme Court prevented the government from rolling it out. However, since the court has not stayed the policy, the government has gone ahead and implemented it, sources said.

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{{^usCountry}} Until now, only 30% seats were reserved for women in nursing staff recruitments. The remaining 70% could be filled by both women and male nurses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Until now, only 30% seats were reserved for women in nursing staff recruitments. The remaining 70% could be filled by both women and male nurses. {{/usCountry}}

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Male nurses like Aadibhau Bansode of the Maharashtra Nurses Foundation said the new policy is discriminatory for male nurses, who provide equal care. “When we sought admission to nursing courses, we were not informed about such a provision. If they want to introduce this ratio, they should ideally introduce a similar ratio during admissions so that the ratio is maintained throughout. After taking admission, we suddenly find that jobs are no longer available to us,” he said.

Prem Bobade, president of the Rashtriya Mul Niwasi Bahujan Karmachari Sangh (RMBKS), said, “Male nurses have been serving in gynaecology wards including in labour and delivery services. Why this unfair treatment,” he asked.

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According to Bobade, male nurses constitute 30-40% of nursing staff in government hospitals across the state. The government is portraying its new policy as a move towards women’s empowerment. But, isn’t it gender discrimination against us?”

A senior BMC hospital official said that while female patients are more comfortable with female nurses, at an organisational level, staff should be perceived only as medical professionals and not based on their gender. “Aren’t there men in the labour ward or even the gynaecology ward,” he remarked.

Kumar said that before the matter reached the apex court, challenges to the “80:20 policy” were dismissed by both the Patna and Delhi benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal, (CAT), and the Patna High Court. “Those bodies upheld the ratio as a permissible ‘reasonable classification’ under Article 14 and a valid special provision for women under Article 15(3) of the Constitution to ensure patient comfort and care in specialised wards,” he said.