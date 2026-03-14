Govt to publish ‘saffron paper’ on Davos MoUs

Mumbai: Responding to criticism from the opposition regarding a wide gap between Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the state government at the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos and their fructification, industries minister Uday Samant on Friday told the legislative assembly that the government will soon publish a ‘saffron paper’ detailing investments linked to the forum that have come into the state over the past five years and their implementation status. Industries Minister Uday Samant (HT PHOTO)

“We signed MoUs worth ₹80,588 crore in 2022, of which 98% have been implemented. In 2023, MoUs worth ₹1.37 lakh crore were signed, while in 2025 and 2026, MoUs worth ₹12.23 lakh crore and ₹31 lakh crore were signed, respectively. Overall, about 75% MoUs have fructified, while in other states, the ratio is around 35%,” Samant said during a long-duration debate on investments arising from MoUs signed in Davos over the years.

Samant was speaking after the opposition cornered the government, saying while it frequently highlighted MoUs signed at Davos, the investments often failed to materialise. They also criticised the government for signing MoUs with Indian and Maharashtra-based companies at the global forum.

Samant said there was no substance in the criticism about the government signing agreements with Indian companies. “These Indian companies tie up with foreign firms and bring in foreign direct investment,” he said.

Responding to concerns about encroachment on land under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) meant for industries, Samant said the government was working on a policy for rehabilitation of slum dwellers living on such land.

Action against bureaucrats for skipping budget debate

Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday directed state parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil to take action against senior officers and administrative heads of various departments for not attending discussions on the budget in the legislative assembly. In an order issued after legislators pointed out that some IAS officers had skipped the legislative debate despite clear instructions to the contrary, Narwekar asked Patil to submit a report about action taken against the concerned officers by Monday.

In the legislative assembly on Friday, a discussion was held on the budgetary demands of five departments – urban development, social justice and special assistance, housing, tourism and cultural affairs, and Other Backward Classes welfare. During the discussion, NCP (SP) MLA and former finance minister Jayant Patil pointed out the absence of bureaucrats in the dedicated gallery from which they attend assembly proceedings.

Patil said that despite clear instructions from the Speaker a few days ago, department secretaries had chosen to skip the legislative debate. Narwekar, who was on the chair, took serious note of the matter and passed directives without any delay.

“I had clearly instructed the additional chief secretaries to personally attend the proceedings of the house. I am directing the parliamentary affairs minister to submit an action taken report against the additional chief secretaries or secretaries who were not present in the house during the discussions despite clear instructions,” the Speaker ordered.

The parliamentary affairs minister responded positively.