Hackers can control your camera, mic through a bug
CERT-In issued a warning for seven vulnerabilities, including these two, that exist in various Mozilla FireFox, Mozilla ESR and Mozilla Thunderbird
Mumbai Two serious vulnerabilities in Mozilla products have come to light which can grant hackers access to your device’s camera and microphone if exploited successfully. Both vulnerabilities have been officially acknowledged by Mozilla as well as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s apex agency for cybersecurity.
On Monday, CERT-In issued a warning for seven vulnerabilities, including these two, that exist in various Mozilla FireFox, Mozilla ESR and Mozilla Thunderbird. While Firefox is a regular browser, Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) is developed for large organisations like universities and businesses and Thunderbird is an application that helps individuals and organisations manage their email.
“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Mozilla products which could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attack on the targeted system,” CERT-In’s advisory states. CERT-In has classified all the seven vulnerabilities as ‘high’ in severity.
Execution of arbitrary code means that a hacker, once inside the system, can run any command that they want to, effectively granting them control over the entire system. Denial of service is a common form of cyberattack where attackers cause losses to organisations by disrupting the service that is provided to the consumers.
The most serious one exists in Mozilla ESR and can grant access to all the permissions that have been granted to the browser, including camera and microphone. The second one affects the Android version of Firefox and can enable recording of audio on the target computer without the user getting a notification about it.
All the seven vulnerabilities have been officially acknowledged by Mozilla in an update on their website. Mozilla, too, has rated them as ‘High’ in severity. According to Mozilla’s own criteria, a ‘High’ severity means that Vulnerability can be used to gather sensitive data from sites in other windows, or inject data or code into those sites, requiring no more than normal browsing actions.
All of them have been assigned individual Common Vulnerabilities and Exploits (CVE) numbers, which are a formal acknowledgement in the cybersecurity law enforcement community. The CERT-In is one of the agencies in the world that is recognised as a CVE assigning authority.
Mozilla has released patches for all the seven vulnerabilities and CERT-In has urged users to immediately download the latest updates to install these patches. Prompt updating is especially important in light of a latest research report, which showed that hackers start looking for and exploiting devices with unpatched vulnerabilities as soon as the vulnerabilities are officially announced in the public domain.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
