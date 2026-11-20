MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed a cheating case against former MP and Mumbai builder Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, his daughter Meena Rizvi and former wife Reshma Rizvi, ruling that a business dispute had been wrongly turned into a criminal case to pressure them into a settlement.

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The case arose after Junaid Khan and his three brothers paid ₹2.80 crore as advance for four commercial offices in Rizvi Corporate Park, a project that was later converted into a residential scheme.

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In April 2013, the brothers had booked the four offices for ₹5.60 crore. The agreements were signed by Rizvi’s son, Abis Rizvi, on behalf of the company. However, when the brothers visited the site in March 2017, they found that construction had not begun and that the project had been changed into a residential development following a merger of the companies involved. Abis was killed in a terrorist attack in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 1, 2017.

Following a complaint by Khan, Vakola police registered a cheating case against the Rizvis on November 8, 2017.

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{{^usCountry}} During subsequent negotiations, the Rizvis agreed to allot the brothers four three-bedroom-hall-kitchen (3BHK) flats in the residential project. The agreed balance payment was ₹1.40 crore, to be paid once the building was ready. However, in March 2020, the brothers received a demand for ₹70 lakh per flat, taking the total to ₹2.80 crore. They were told that the earlier letter mentioning ₹1.40 crore had contained an error. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During subsequent negotiations, the Rizvis agreed to allot the brothers four three-bedroom-hall-kitchen (3BHK) flats in the residential project. The agreed balance payment was ₹1.40 crore, to be paid once the building was ready. However, in March 2020, the brothers received a demand for ₹70 lakh per flat, taking the total to ₹2.80 crore. They were told that the earlier letter mentioning ₹1.40 crore had contained an error. {{/usCountry}}

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The Rizvis approached the High Court, arguing that the matter involved a commercial property agreement and a dispute over payments, not cheating. They also maintained that Akhtar Rizvi had no role in the original transaction, which was handled by Abis.

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav agreed, observing that the dispute was essentially civil in nature and should be resolved through the pending civil cases. The court noted that Khan and his brothers had filed commercial suits seeking a refund of their money, which are still pending before the city civil court.

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The judge said criminal proceedings appeared to have been used to pressure the Rizvis into settling the dispute by handing over four 3BHK flats in Bandra.

The court also found that the police case and chargesheet did not establish any dishonest intention, false promise or criminal act by the three petitioners. It said a disagreement over a property deal or failure to obtain favourable orders in a civil case could not, by itself, be treated as cheating.

“Merely because” Khan had failed to obtain interim relief or feared an unfavourable outcome in the civil case, he could not use a criminal complaint to force the Rizvis to settle his claims, the court observed.

The High Court consequently quashed the FIR, chargesheet and all related criminal proceedings pending before the Esplanade magistrate court.