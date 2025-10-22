HC quashes FIRs against Rakhi Sawant, ex-husband Aadil Khan

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently quashed the FIRs registered against Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband Aadil Khan after the duo decided to withdraw all allegations against each other and agreed not to further pursue the case. In a case that began in 2023, Sawant had accused her estranged husband of matrimonial cruelty, and he had alleged that she had shared their private videos with their friends through WhatsApp.

The couple got married in 2022 but soon afterwards they registered several complaints against each other due to some marital disputes. In 2023, the Oshiwara police station registered an FIR based Sawant’s complaint under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (cruelty by husband or his relatives), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Khan too filed a criminal complaint against Sawant with the Amboli Police Station, alleging that she had shared some of their private videos with Khan’s friends.

However, during the hearing, the couple decided to withdraw all allegations against each other. In his October 15 affidavit, Khan stated that both of them have decided not to interfere in each other’s personal life, not to make any remark against each other in public and not to publish anything defamatory against each other.

Considering the nature of dispute and the amicable settlement between the parties, the division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil quashed the FIRs as well as the related chargesheets and proceedings. The bench disposed of the petition and asked them to abide by the promises they made in their affidavits.