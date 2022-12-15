Hiten Tejwani and bizman moves court to takeover producer Roshan Bhinder’s assets in fraud case

Mumbai: A year after producer Roshan Bhinder was arrested on charges of cheating, the complainants in the case – actor Hiten Tejwani and businessman Rajesh Jaisinghani – have filed a motion against her, seeking a court-appointed receiver to take over her property till she pays the dues to them.

HT had first reported on November 22, 2021, how the Versova police had arrested Roshan for allegedly cheating Tejwani and Jaisinghani to the tune of ₹37 lakh. Roshan’s late husband, Garry, was a director for tele-serials produced by Ekta Kapoor and succumbed to cancer in 2008. Roshan is accused of misappropriating ₹37 lakh from Tejwani and Jaisinghani under the pretext of developing a web series for an online streaming platform.

Following her arrest on November 21, Roshan was first remanded in police custody and later sent to judicial custody, after which she was granted bail. Since then, the case is still under investigation and no chargesheet has been filed in connection with the case to date.

“We have not even been updated by the police about the status of the case and have no idea what is happening in the investigation, even though it has been a year. We have approached several officers of various ranks but to no avail,” Jaisinghani told HT.

The complainants had also filed a civil suit against Roshan simultaneously, and on December 9 this year, the complainants approached the Dindoshi Court with a motion seeking a court-appointed receiver.

The motion, a copy of which is with HT, states that as per the terms of the agreement between them and Roshan in 2019, she owes them a total of ₹44.77 lakh with annual interest, that Roshan is directed to furnish her bank account details and information about movable and immovable assets and that these assets be restrained by the court till Tejwani and Jaisinghani are reimbursed. Apart from the money that they are owed, the complainants have also sought compensation of ₹10 lakh and a further sum of ₹25 lakh towards the mental agony caused to them. In order to ensure this, the complainants have requested the court to appoint a receiver to take physical possession of Roshan’s assets.

When HT reached out to senior police inspector Siraaj Inamdar, Versova police station for comment, he said, “I am on leave and do not recall the exact status of the case. I will not be able to put you in touch with the investigating officer of the case at the moment.”