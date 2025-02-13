A 50-year-old mentally unstable man was detained by the Azad Maidan Police for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police control room on Tuesday. The police said he made over 1,400 calls to the control room in the last six months. Hoax call warns about bomb in PM Modi’s plane

“The caller said a terrorist in America will bomb Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane, I have already alerted you. This is the same terrorist who has crashed six planes in the last one month,” said a police officer.

A non-cognizable offence ws registered.