Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Hoax call warns about bomb in PM Modi’s plane

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Azad Maidan Police detained a 50-year-old man for making a hoax call about a terrorist threat to PM Modi, with over 1,400 calls in six months.

A 50-year-old mentally unstable man was detained by the Azad Maidan Police for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police control room on Tuesday. The police said he made over 1,400 calls to the control room in the last six months.

Hoax call warns about bomb in PM Modi’s plane

“The caller said a terrorist in America will bomb Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane, I have already alerted you. This is the same terrorist who has crashed six planes in the last one month,” said a police officer.

A non-cognizable offence ws registered.

