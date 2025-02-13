Hoax call warns about bomb in PM Modi’s plane

Azad Maidan Police detained a 50-year-old man for making a hoax call about a terrorist threat to PM Modi, with over 1,400 calls in six months.
A 50-year-old mentally unstable man was detained by the Azad Maidan Police for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police control room on Tuesday. The police said he made over 1,400 calls to the control room in the last six months.
“The caller said a terrorist in America will bomb Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane, I have already alerted you. This is the same terrorist who has crashed six planes in the last one month,” said a police officer.