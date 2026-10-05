Hundreds of residents protest Thane Ring Metro project over tree loss, displacement and alignment concerns

THANE: Hundreds of Thane residents took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the proposed Thane Internal Ring Metro (TRIM), raising concerns over the cutting of more than 3,200 trees, displacement of 1,400-1,500 families, the proposed alignment passing closer to residential societies and schools, and what they described as inadequate consultation with citizens.

Thane, India - October -04, 2026: The new Thane Integral Ring Metro project has been initiated in Thane, and soil testing is currently underway. However, residents living in areas along the proposed metro route have raised objections to the project for several reasons. The residents have expressed concerns regarding: Loss of privacy for residents living along the proposed route. Environmental damage due to the construction of the metro corridor. Noise pollution and other forms of pollution that may be caused by the project. Therefore, on Sunday, residents of Patlipada and Hiranandani Estate in Thane staged a protest demanding that the proposed route of the Thane Integral Ring Metro be redesigned and relocated to address their concerns. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, October -04, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (Praful Gangurde)

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Braving temperatures of around 36°C, residents held silent marches and demonstrations at multiple locations across the city, carrying placards and demanding that Maha Metro reconsider the proposed alignment and examine alternatives that would cause less disruption to neighbourhoods, greenery and pedestrian spaces.

At Barrister Nath Pai Marg, more than 500 residents from housing societies along the proposed route participated in a silent march that began at Khewra Circle on Sunday morning. Residents said the road already faces considerable traffic congestion and that senior citizens and children frequently struggle to cross it.

They also pointed out that Nath Pai Marg is already a developed road with greenery along its median and on both sides, as well as footpaths and a well-maintained carriageway. They fear that an elevated metro corridor would alter the character of the road, reduce greenery and compromise pedestrian space.

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{{^usCountry}} The residents have urged authorities to examine alternatives, including diverting the proposed corridor towards Foothill Road, constructing the metro underground or exploring other feasible alignments instead of routing it along Nath Pai Marg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The residents have urged authorities to examine alternatives, including diverting the proposed corridor towards Foothill Road, constructing the metro underground or exploring other feasible alignments instead of routing it along Nath Pai Marg. {{/usCountry}}

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A similar protest was held by residents of Hiranandani Estate, who demanded that the proposed route be shifted behind the TCS campus rather than passing through the residential complex. Residents said they should not be made to bear the consequences of what they described as poor planning.

Opposition to the project has also intensified over its potential impact on trees and forested areas. Environmentalists and citizen groups are preparing to approach the Bombay High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), citing concerns over the scale of tree cutting and the environmental impact of the proposed corridor.

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Another major concern is the proposed alignment in relation to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Augustine Kasber of the Thane Citizens Foundation, who approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the ministry subsequently directed the managing director of Maha Metro and the chief conservator of forests (CCF), Thane, to examine the matter.

“Regardless of the larger debate surrounding the TRIM, SGNP should not be considered an alternative corridor for the project. The complaint to the PMO was acknowledged, and an officer has been assigned to look into the matter. There should be no compromise on cutting trees in the city or damaging SGNP and its forested foothills. Saving one neighbourhood must not shift the damage to another or into the forest,” Kasber told HT.

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He said he was also in the process of approaching the Bombay High Court and the NGT over the issue. Residents have also raised concerns about the project’s alignment being around 400 metres closer to residential societies and schools, while groups opposing the project have claimed that pockets such as Lokmanya Nagar and Manoramanagar could see the displacement of around 1,400-1,500 families.

Meanwhile, the Thane Against Integral Ring Metro (TAIRM), a resident group, submitted a symbolic “missing complaint” at Kasarvadavali police station against local elected representatives, alleging that they had failed to engage with citizens over the project.

Advocate Radhika Prakash Rane of TAIRM said the group took the step to highlight what it described as the absence of elected representatives from the public discussion around the project.

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“While tree-cutting work has begun in connection with the proposed Integral Ring Metro, we, the citizens of Thane, find that the people elected to represent us are nowhere to be seen when it comes to hearing our concerns. Taking the issue to a symbolic level, TAIRM submitted a ‘Missing Complaint’ letter to the senior police inspector, Kasarvadavali police station, on Saturday, seeking to highlight the absence of Thane’s elected representatives from the ongoing public dialogue on the Ring Metro project,” Rane told HT.

She said that despite the group’s sustained campaign and repeated attempts to raise concerns over the project, Thane’s elected MPs, MLAs, MLCs and TMC corporators had not taken the initiative to meet residents or engage in a dialogue with them.

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“We are not asking for anything extraordinary. We are asking our elected representatives to simply meet us, hear us and engage with us. That is the basic responsibility of public representatives. So today, we have officially gone looking for our ‘missing’ representatives,” the group said.