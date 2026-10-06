IIT Bombay to review exam misconduct rules after student suicide

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will hold an emergency Senate meeting this week to discuss new rules on dealing with cases of students using unfair means in examinations, according to an email sent to students by the dean on behalf of director Shireesh Kedare.

A draft of the new rules has been prepared after IIT Bombay reviewed its existing measures for dealing with students accused of examination-related misconduct. (Praful Gangurde)

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According to the email, seen by HT, a draft of the new rules has been prepared after the institute reviewed its existing measures for dealing with students accused of examination-related misconduct. The draft will be discussed by the Senate before a final decision is taken.

The move comes after the September 18 death by suicide of a second-year student on the IIT-B campus after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester examination. The incident led to protests by students and raised questions about the institute’s process for handling cases of examination-related misconduct.

The case also led to a professor and another senior institute official being booked in connection with a student’s death for the first time at the institute.

Following the incident, examinations were postponed, and some faculty members raised concerns about the existing procedure for dealing with students accused of using unfair means. Some suggested that the institute review its rules and consider involving a mentor or the head of the department before taking action against a student in such cases.

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{{^usCountry}} In the email sent to students late on Saturday night, the institute said, “The deterrent actions for unfair means in the exam are reviewed, the first draft is ready for further discussion and decision in the emergency senate next week.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the email sent to students late on Saturday night, the institute said, “The deterrent actions for unfair means in the exam are reviewed, the first draft is ready for further discussion and decision in the emergency senate next week.” {{/usCountry}}

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Student wellness

The institute also listed several welfare measures implemented over the last 10 days. It said a plan to rebuild the student wellness support structure had been prepared, with implementation beginning in phases next week. It has also started identifying committees where student participation can be increased.

A framework for implementing a flexible mess system has also been prepared, following a student survey. The process of re-tendering and appointing caterers is being initiated, according to the email.

The institute said it had been working with manufacturers and external experts on measures related to student safety and prevention of self-harm, including the possible replacement of fans. It has also started work on creating play areas in hostels and plans to seek students’ views on suitable locations and access timings.

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The end-of-semester examination schedule has also been reviewed, with an alternative timeline being worked out.

The institute said meetings had been held with department heads to discuss student participation at the departmental level and support for student well-being. It has also identified the need for student well-being secretaries at the hostel level. The process of appointing them is being finalised, and a person may be nominated in the interim.

The institute has also introduced the post of associate dean of student wellness and held discussions with students and their representatives on academics, careers and well-being.

Despite repeated attempts, the institute did not respond to queries about the email and the measures outlined in it.