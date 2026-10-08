IIT-B puts stricter exam misconduct rules on hold, reverts to 2015 process

Mumbai: Weeks after a second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) died by suicide following an alleged examination malpractice incident, the premier institute’s senate on Wednesday decided to keep its new, stricter examination misconduct rules on hold and revert to the procedure adopted in 2015.

The decision was taken at a two-and-a-half-hour meeting of the IIT Bombay senate on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

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According to senate members who attended the meeting, the discussion showed a shift towards giving students a fair opportunity to explain their side before disciplinary action is initiated.

The new rules, introduced in July, allowed the administration to impose a one-semester academic suspension on students found using unfair means in examinations. Senate members said the institute would now follow the 2015 rules until a new framework is prepared.

Under the 2015 procedure, a student suspected of using unfair means could continue writing the examination in a fresh answer book after the material allegedly used for malpractice was taken into custody. A report was then prepared and sent to the head of the department, after which the case was examined by the institute’s Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee.

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{{^usCountry}} The earlier rules did not make suspension an automatic punishment in every case of copying. Suspension was mainly prescribed for serious cases, including mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation, with punishment to be decided according to the nature and seriousness of the offence. The procedure also provided for the benefit of doubt to be given to a student when the evidence was not clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earlier rules did not make suspension an automatic punishment in every case of copying. Suspension was mainly prescribed for serious cases, including mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation, with punishment to be decided according to the nature and seriousness of the offence. The procedure also provided for the benefit of doubt to be given to a student when the evidence was not clear. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision to keep the new rules on hold and continue with the 2015 procedure was taken at a two-and-a-half-hour senate meeting on Wednesday, attended by faculty and student representatives.

The meeting was called following widespread student protests after the September 18 death of a second-year student hours after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester exam. Students had raised concerns over the treatment of students during examination-related disciplinary proceedings and demanded changes to the system.

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“The emotion has shifted towards being sensitive to students. We are largely going back to the 2015 rules,” said a faculty member who attended the meeting.

New forms, SOP

As part of the changes, the senate has decided to introduce a form requiring the invigilator or faculty member to record details of alleged malpractice before disciplinary action is initiated. Students will also have the opportunity to record their version of events on a separate form, though it is not compulsory.

“The only addition is that the faculty has to fill a form, which was not there in the 2015 rules. The student form is not compulsory. If the student says they do not want to fill the form, they have a choice to refute,” a faculty member said.

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The institute is also working on a standard operating procedure (SOP) to make the process more clearly defined. A committee with equal representation from students and faculty is preparing the proposed SOP, which is expected to provide students access to mentors and wellness support before formal disciplinary proceedings.

A faculty member said some practices that had caused concern among students, including frisking and sudden intervention by examination squads, were not part of the 2015 procedure. These practices had contributed to concerns over how students were treated.

The senate also approved the new academic calendar, with examinations scheduled continuously for 13 days from November 10-21, including Saturdays and Sundays.

IIT-B had not issued any official communication to students or the media about Wednesday’s senate meeting or the changes to the examination rules.