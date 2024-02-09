IIT-B students complain of construction noise

OR Construction noise at II-T B disrupts students’ studies, sleep HT Image

Mumbai: Students residing in Hostel-11 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have voiced their concerns regarding noise from construction work that echoes through the campus. The issue, initially reported by Insight — a student news and media body of IIT-Bombay — has shed light on the impact of the noise on the daily lives of residents.

Hostel-11, one of the older accommodations at II-T Bombay, has been undergoing repair work to enhance its structural integrity. However, what began as routine maintenance has evolved into a persistent disturbance for residents, significantly affecting their quality of life. The hostel, originally built in the 1960s, has struggled to accommodate the increasing student population, which has risen from 3,000 in the 1970s to nearly 13,000 in 2022. Consequently, many single rooms have been converted into double occupancy, exacerbating living conditions.

In response to these challenges, construction for Hostel-21 commenced in August 2023 as part of Project Evergreen, an initiative aimed at improving student housing conditions. However, the proximity of the construction site to Hostel-11 has resulted in noise levels exceeding 80 decibels (dB), far surpassing the permissible limits mandated by law, which is, 75 dB during the day and 65 dB at night.

Expressing their discontent, a resident of Hostel-11 said, “The constant noise has disrupted our studies and sleep, especially during crucial times like placement season.” A significant portion of Hostel-11 is occupied by final-year female undergraduates and postgraduates preparing for placements and graduate school applications.

Efforts to address the issue have yielded limited results. Despite assurances from the administration to consider adjustments to the construction schedule and explore soundproofing options, residents have seen little improvement. A follow-up email from the General Secretary of Hostel-11 in October 2023 revealed minimal progress, with the construction company implementing measures such as regular inspections and monitoring decibel levels, albeit with no tangible solutions to mitigate the noise.

The situation is further compounded by repair work in Hostel-11’s A wing, which necessitates the closure of windows. This additional disruption, coinciding with the commencement of the placement season, has left students fatigued and unable to adequately prepare for interviews.

In response to these grievances, Insight remarked, “While we acknowledge the necessity of construction work, better planning, and proactive measures could have alleviated the distress faced by Hostel-11 residents.” The student media body emphasized the importance of pre-emptive measures such as soundproofing and relocation to minimize inconvenience.

Despite attempts, IIT Bombay officials were unavailable for comment.