IITs draw top scorers with scholarships, first list on Sept 23

Mumbai Days before the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first seat allotment list for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), some IITs have started giving incentives to top scorers to lure them to their institutes.

For instance, IIT-Kanpur recently announced 10 scholarships to top 100 rank holders of Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) 2022, who opt for admissions in the institute. Started last year and initiated by an alumnus of the institute, the scholarships are being given to encourage and reward meritorious students.

With the aim of encouraging maximum female students who qualified the JEE-Adv exams this year to pursue education in engineering, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Subhasis Chaudhuri on Monday announced a special counseling session for female students. “We have noticed that despite doing very well in the admission test, some girl students do not take admission in IITs for various reasons. We want female students to know that studying in an IIT is indeed a wonderful opportunity to get trained within the system,” said Chaudhuri.

“IIT-Kanpur wants to ensure that not a single meritorious student faces any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints. Every eligible student will be entitled to an annual scholarship of ₹3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the undergraduate programme,” reads a statement released by the institute.

“Most of the popular IITs, including Bombay, Delhi, Madras and Roorkee manage to attract the top rankers but many other IITs struggle with seat vacancy. Institutes are now finding innovative ways to ensure the brightest of students make their way to their institutes and at the same time, reduce seat vacancy,” said an associate professor of an IIT.

Admissions to the 23 IITs across the country will be conducted in six common admission rounds conducted by JoSAA. The intake capacity across 23 institutes stands at 16,598 this year--nearly 360 seats more than the intake capacity recorded across IITs last year.

While most old IITs maintained the total seats from last year, the additional seats have been approved in ten of the newer institutes, including, IIT Mandi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Patna, Pallakad and Dharwad, among others.

Of the 1.55 lakh candidates who appeared for JEE-Adv this year, 40,712 have qualified and registered for admissions to the premier institutes. While registrations have ended, first of the seat allotment lists is now scheduled to be released on September 23.