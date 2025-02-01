MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a case against the husband of a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer for allegedly defrauding 19 people of ₹24.78 crore by promising them homes at discounted rates under various government schemes. IPS officer’s husband booked for ₹ 24.78 crore housing scam

According to the police, the accused, Purshottam Chavan, not only offered homes at reduced prices but also had accomplices who posed as government officials. The suspects took victims to property registration offices in Thane and Sewri, where they carried out fake registration processes to make the scam appear legitimate.

The case came to light after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chavan in connection with a ₹263.95 crore Income Tax TDS refund fraud case. During their investigation, ED officials discovered various registration documents at a police quarters in Colaba. These documents were handed over to the EOW, which later registered a fresh case based on its findings.

“We have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other important documents), 468 (forgery committed with the intention of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy),” an EOW officer stated. The case has been filed against Chavan and eight others, including individuals who impersonated government officials at property registration offices in Thane, Sewri, and Parel.

The complainant, Kedar Dighevekar, a 57-year-old resident of Sion West, came into contact with Chavan through friends in December 2019.

“Chavan told Dighevekar that several flats were available under government schemes at prices lower than market rates. He even claimed to have helped multiple people acquire properties at discounted prices,” said a police officer.

To make his scheme appear credible, Chavan claimed that the flats were released by Mantralaya and required clearance from departments such as the Urban Development Department and Housing Department. He also assured buyers that the flats were registered at sub-registrar offices and would be formally released by the respective collectors after completing legal formalities.

Dighevekar was shown multiple properties, including one in a posh Prabhadevi project. After expressing interest in a 23rd-floor flat, he was handed a purported Urban Development Department application form, which he filled out and submitted. He then transferred payments into Chavan’s bank account.

The original market price of the flat was estimated at ₹7 to ₹7.5 crore, but Chavan offered it at ₹3.5 crore under the supposed government scheme. To gain Dighevekar’s trust, the accused arranged a fake registration process at a sub-registrar office in Thane. Convinced of the deal’s authenticity, Dighevekar continued making payments.

However, in May 2024, after Chavan’s arrest by the ED, Dighevekar visited the Prabhadevi project, only to be stopped by security guards. He was informed that the flat belonged to a family with the surname Kotak, exposing the fraud.

Chavan allegedly defrauded 19 people using similar tactics, amassing ₹24.78 crore through the scam.

“The ED unearthed documents during its searches, revealing the extent of the fraud. Given the substantial financial loss involved, the case was transferred to the EOW for further investigation,” the police officer added. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected against those involved in the elaborate housing scam.