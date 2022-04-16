Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport buses get smarter
The civic transport services in Kalyan-Dombivli have just got smarter. The buses and bus stops of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) will be operated under the Integrated Transit Management System (ITMS).
The Smart Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Limited (SKDCL) launched this system earlier this week in which its 55 buses and bus stops in the city got smart facilities for the passengers on board.
“This system is meant to give better experience for the passengers while taking a civic bus. They will get all the details of the buses under one roof, making it convenient for them,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.
Under this system, 40 bus stops in the city will have boards with information of the buses, bus routes and timings, 55 buses will have OBU (on board unit) installed in them which does GPS tracking, a control room at the Ganesh Ghat depot in Kalyan (W) and 200 electronic machines for ticket vending.
“The unit will help show the details of the next bus stop on screen in the bus and also make announcements. At the same time, the passengers waiting at the bus stop will be able to see the details of the next bus arriving and its time duration on the board,” said Ghanshyam Bhabad, manager IT, SKDCL.
In this system, a passenger gets all the details of the KDMT bus service through a mobile application named ‘KDMT bus service’.
“The app will help passengers to plan their travel in advance with all the details available on it,” said Bhabad.
One can also book bus tickets through the app. The entire system will prove to be beneficial for the KDMT authorities too as they will be able to track the buses and plan the services accordingly.
Passengers in Kalyan-Dombivli have also welcomed the idea of ITMS. However, some also have raised the concerns over the issues like breakdown of civic buses, maintenance of the buses and more frequency.
“The smart system in the buses is good. However, what about the maintenance of the buses as many a time, the civic buses break down. There is a need to have properly-maintained buses to the fleet so that these smart features are experienced by the passengers without any hurdle. Also, there is a need to have more civic buses with increased frequencies,” said Ashwini Jain, 39, a passenger who takes the civic bus from Kalyan to Panvel for work.
In KDMT, there are total 253 buses, out of which 112 are scrap. Out of the functional 141 buses, only 55 are presently plying on different routes while the rest are under repair and maintenance. It will take at least six months for the remaining buses to ply.
Presently, the 55 buses which are plying on different routes got smarter with the ITMS installed in it.
-
‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate
There has been a raging debate on social media about the new 10-minutes app deliveries in the recent past. It has also been the subejct of many memes. After Twitter, the debate reaged on LinkedIn after a user wrote about his delivery boy's woes. The user then thanked everyone in the comments for 'understanding that there's a serious problem with this insanely planned 10 mins delivery model'. However, not all the comments agreed with him.
-
‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated. The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
-
Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police
The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at Sharma's family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. His younger son gave a complaint to police about The accused's son, Ricky Sharma's father's weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.
-
Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics